‘Step Up’ Canceled After Its One Season On Starz

EXCLUSIVE: There will be no fourth season of Step Up (fka Step Up: High Water). Starz has canceled the drama series after its one-season run on the network. The upcoming Season 3 finale, slated to premiere next week, serving as a series finale.

The first two seasons of the Lionsgate TV TV-produced Step Up ran on YouTube. After the Google-owned company in 2019 pulled out of the original scripted business, leaving the series in limbo, Lionsgate-owned Starz stepped in and picked it up for a third season.

The cancellation of Step Up follows Starz’s cancellation yesterday of another Lionsgate TV-produced series, Dangerous Liaisons, reversing its early Season 2 renewal.

Lionsgate has been scrutinizing its balance sheets as the company is preparing to spin off its studio from Starz next year though sources indicated that the cancellations are largely product of fiscal austerity in a very tough economic environment as media companies are stepping up cost-cutting measures.

Inspired by the Lionsgate film franchise, Step Up follows the drama, scandalous romance, betrayals and rivalries told through the intersection of the worlds of music and dance within a highly sought-after performance empire.

It centers on Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) as the legendary founder of Atlanta’s famed High Water Performing Arts School and Collette (Christina Milian), his partner in High Water and in life. Milian took over the role of Collette, which was originated by the late Naya Rivera, in Season 3.

Series also stars Faizon Love, Eric Graise, Terayle Hill, Enrique Murciano and Tricia Helfer.

Step Up is created and executive produced by Holly Sorensen. Adam Shankman and Jennifer Gibgot, who served as producers on the original Step Up films, also executive produce through their Offspring Entertainment banner. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who both co-starred in the original Step Up film, also executive produce through Free Association production company and Everheart Productions, Inc., respectively. Erik Feig, who served as producer on all the films and oversaw the franchise while an executive at Lionsgate, executive produces via his production shingle Picturestart. Bill Brown also serves as writer and executive producer, and Dawn Wilkinson serves as director and executive producer.

