Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev score and latest updates

australian open semi final live score stefanos tsitsipas vs daniil medvedev – REUTERS

09:51 AM

Tsitsipas 6-7, 3-2 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

A fifth ace for Medvedev, 30-0. Amazing reach at hold stretch from Medvedev and he whips a cross court forehand for a winner.

Tsitsipas forehand error allows Medvedev to hold.

09:50 AM

Tsitsipas* 6-7, 3-1 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Tsitsipas forehand winner then an ace, his second of the match, makes it 40-0.

And he holds when Medvedev nets a backhand return.

09:47 AM

Tsitsipas 6-7, 2-1 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Normal service resumed for Medvedev as he holds to love in 1:14mins.

09:45 AM

Tsitsipas* 6-7, 2-0 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Tsitsipas is using the drop shot much more effectively now and showing a great touch.

A first ace of the match allows him to hold and consolidate the break.

09:42 AM

Second Set: Tsitsipas 6-7, 1-0 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Medvedev’s worst service game of the match and he finds himself down a break point.

And Tsitsipas seizes the opportunity, playing his best point of the match, dragging Medvedev left and right and finally whipping a forehand winner into the corner.

09:37 AM

Tsitsipas 6-7 Medvedev – TIEBREAK

Defensive Medvedev backhand wide, 1-0. A stunning rally sees Tsitsipas come out on top after a Medvedev backhand into the tramlines, 2-0. Big Medvedev serve is unreturned, 2-1. Medvedev forehand return into the net, 3-1. Medvedev backhand wide, 4-1. Big Medvedev serve is unreturned, 4-2.

Tsitsipas return error, 4-3. Medvedev forehand winner just catches the line, 4-4. Medvedev backhand long, 5-4. Medvedev ace, 5-5. Medvedev backhand down the line winner, 5-6. Tsitsipas forehand into the tramlines, 5-7.

Brilliant fightback from the Russian.

09:28 AM

Tsitsipas 6-6 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Medvedev drops his first point on serve as he makes a forehand error. But it doesn’t bother him as he steps up to hit a big serve and forehand winner to move to 40-15.

Story continues

And he holds again to take this set into a tiebreak.

09:26 AM

Tsitsipas* 6-5 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Tsitsipas with a love hold of his own as he finishes the game with a forehand winner. He’s booked himself a tiebreak at last.

09:23 AM

Tsitsipas 5-5 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Tsitsipas nets another short sliced backhand, 15-0. And another love hold for him achieved.

No scoreboard pressure for him.

09:19 AM

Tsitsipas* 5-4 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Tsitsipas serves and volleys and does well to pick up a low volley but Medvedev gets to it and hits a forehand winner, 0-30. Another lengthy exchange and Medvedev tires out the Greek and finishes with a forehand winner. 34 shots.

Out of nowhere, three break opportunities for the Russian. He misses by a fraction on the first point.

Tsitsipas serve and volley winner on the second. Gutsy play.

Nice angled backhand by Tsitsipas gets Medvedev on the run and the Russian can’t flick the ball in play. Deuce.

Tsitsipas forehand long, fourth break point. Big first serve from Tsitsipas.

Great anticipation from both of them but Tsitsipas reads the backhand down the line and finishes with a volley winner. Tsitsipas forehand into the net. This game has taken over six minutes.

Serve and volley beautifully executed by Tsitsipas again. Another Tsitsipas drop shot, Medvedev sees it coming and flicks a backhand winner up the line.

Huge hold from Tsitsipas complete after a blistering backhand up the line.

09:10 AM

Tsitsipas 4-4 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Four love holds in a row for Medvedev. A tie break feels inevitable at this stage.

09:06 AM

Tsitsipas* 4-3 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Tsitsipas chips a backhand into the net, 0-15. Tsitsipas overhead winner, 30-15. Longest rally of the match, sees both players go toe-to-toe and Medvedev nets a forehand.

Tsitsipas holds to maintain his lead.

09:04 AM

Tsitsipas 3-3 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Another super confident service game by Medvedev. Each time he gets his first serve in, he wins the point.

Three love holds in a row. This game took 1:06 mins.

09:01 AM

Tsitsipas* 3-2 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Tsitsipas’ turn to get to 40-0. Medvedev gets a point on the board when his backhand clips the net and drops in.

But the Greek holds again with a forehand winner into the open court after a wide serve.

08:59 AM

Tsitsipas 2-2 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

It has been a serving clinic from both players so far. Medvedev races to 40-0 in next to no time.

And he holds when a Tsitsipas drop shot goes into the net. That’s his second drop shot of the match. Seems to be a clear tactic at the moment and makes sense given how deep Medvedev plays.

08:56 AM

Tsitsipas* 2-1 Medvedev (*denotes server)

Drop shot then lob combination from Tsitsipas is a winner, 30-0. Tsitsipas volley winner after getting Medvedev on the stretch.

And he completes another comfortable hold when a big first serve is unreturned by Medvedev.

08:53 AM

Tsitsipas 1-1 Medvedev* (*denotes server)

Medvedev holds to love, producing big serves and rushing Tsitsipas. Could be a theme of the match.

08:50 AM

First Set: Stefanos Tsitsipas* 1-0 Daniil Medvedev (*denotes server)

Classy start by Tsitsipas as hits a deft drop volley off a Medvedev backhand pass. Medvedev forehand long, 40-0.

Another forehand error by Medvedev allows Tsitsipas to hold.

08:43 AM

Here we go…

… the players walk onto court for their semi-final. A few boos for Medvedev.

The roof on Rod Laver Arena is closed due to heavy rain in Melbourne. Medvedev wins the toss and opts to receive first.

Five minute warm-up underway.

08:34 AM

A reminder…

… that you can join us for coverage of the women’s final between Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins tomorrow morning from 8am!

08:29 AM

Grand slam No 21

With Nadal’s win, he’s now one victory away from claiming a record 21st major title, putting him clear of great rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Whoever wins tonight between Tsitsipas and Medvedev will hope they still have the energy reserves to recover for Sunday.

08:21 AM

Who will Tsitsipas or Medvedev meet in the final?

This guy…

08:07 AM

Hello!

Good morning and welcome to coverage of the second Australian Open men’s semi-final between Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev. Tsitsipas is desperate to claim the first grand slam title of his career but he will come up against an opponent, who has arguably been the best player in the world over the last six months.

Tsitsipas has lost six of his eight matches against Medvedev, including a semi-final defeat at the Australian Open last year. But Tsitsipas did win their last meeting at the 2021 French Open, winning in straight sets.

“I’m headed towards the right direction and things look good for me so far,” Tsitsipas, the youngest of the four semi-finalists at 23, said. “And, well, with the right mindset and with the right attitude and with the right development throughout the tournament, my chances are pretty good.”

Medvedev is bidding to make his own bit of history by becoming the first man in the Open era to follow up a maiden grand slam title by winning the next major tournament.

“It’s a good challenge,” he said. “I’m two matches away. US Open gave me a lot of confidence. I need to continue fighting.”

In the quarter finals, Medvedev had to save a match point to get past Felix Auger-Aliassime. “I never had this experience,” said the Russian. “I played some long matches but never like four hours and never won it to be able to play in two days.

“If we look at the best, they were able to do it somehow. I don’t know how. So, if I want to be a part of this group, even if I’m really far right now, I want to try to make it happen.

“I’m going to try to recover as well as possible, to be ready to play against Stefanos, because he’s a great player. I need to be at my best to beat him.”