Steelers would be interested in Browns QB Baker Mayfield

According to Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot, if the Browns release quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Pittsburgh Steelers would be one of the first teams to try to sign him. Cabot was on the Orange and Brown Talk podcast and in her words, the Steelers would “pounce” on the opportunity. This is via Sports Illustrated.

Mayfield became entirely expendable last week when the Browns made their massive trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson. The only question at this point from a Browns perspective is whether or not they will get their asking price or be forced to cut ties with Mayfield and get nothing.

Meanwhile, the Steelers just signed free-agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a very cap-friendly two-year contract to contend for the starting spot. Where I agree with Cabot is I don’t think the addition of Trubisky would preclude Pittsburgh from trying to sign Mayfield.

Mayfield is a former No. 1 overall pick and while he had some success with the Browns, he has been seriously hampered by inconsistency and immaturity. Could he get a fresh start with a strong head coach like Mike Tomlin and spark his career? It’s a situation to keep an eye on.

