According to the NFL transaction report for Friday, August 5, the Pittsburgh Steelers work out a trio of free-agent running backs.

The report noted the Steelers worked out Wayne Gallman, JaQuan Hardy and Jalen Richard.

Gallman played his college ball at Clemson and is a former fourth-round pick of the New York Giants. Gallman has 1,548 career rushing yards in five seasons with his best being 682 yards in 10 starts in 2020.

Hardy was an UDFA of the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. He was only activated for one game where he rushed for 26 yards and scored a touchdown. Richard joined the Raiders as an UDFA in 2016. Richard has 1,3330 career rushing yards and had his best season as a rookie with 491 yards.

List

Takeaways from the Steelers Thursday training camp practice

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire