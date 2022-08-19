Steelers swap running backs on training-camp roster

On Thursday the Pittsburgh Steelers finished up training camp at Latrobe and swapped running backs on the 85-man roster. According to the transaction report, the Steelers wavied/injured Master Teague III and replaced him on the roster with Max Borghi.

Teague was only added reently and while he flashed some potential, ended up in a walking boot just after the team’s first preseason game.

Borghi is a rookie who played his college ball at Washington State. Pittsburgh is Borghi’s third team of his rookie season. The Steelers have seen Jaylen Warren and Anthony McFarland put together very strong training camps and Borghi is a definite longshot to make the team.

