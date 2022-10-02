Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett takes over for ineffective Mitchell Trubisky, throws interception on first drive

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

The Kenny Pickett era is underway.

After a six-point first half produced four punts, a turnover and two field goals against the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers benched Mitchell Trubisky in favor of their rookie quarterback. He threw an interception on his first possession, but backed up the turnover with multiple scoring drives.

Facing first-and-10 near midfield, Pickett looked deep downfield to Chase Claypool on a play-action pass early in the third quarter. But Claypool faced double coverage and Pickett’s ball hung up in the air, allowing Jets safety Jordan Whitehead to intercept the ball off a Lamarcus Joyner deflection.

But he followed up the turnover with a pair of touchdown runs on back-to-back possessions as the Steelers took a 20-10 lead.

Pickett was the No. 20 pick in April’s draft and the only quarterback selected in the first round. Head coach Mike Tomlin named Trubisky Pittsburgh’s starter after a preseason battle at quarterback, but the Steelers offense was stagnant in a 1-2 start.

Pittsburgh averaged 18 points in its first three games as Trubisky totaled two touchdowns and an interception while averaging 189.7 passing yards per game. He completed 7 of 13 passes for 84 yards with an interception on Sunday before Tomlin made the switch to Pickett.

Pickett impressed in the preseason, completing 80.6% of his passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Some thought he would win the job over Trubisky, who was a known commodity in his sixth NFL season, having failed to live up to the expectations that made him the No. 2 draft pick in 2017. Pickett taking over at some point this season seemed inevitable. On Sunday, Tomlin decided that it was time.