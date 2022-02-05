The Hamden Journal

Steelers request permission to interview Steelers assistant Teryl Austin

Steelers request permission to interview Steelers assistant Teryl Austin

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the New York Giants have requested permission to interview Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant coach Teryl Austin for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Austin joined the Steelers in 2019 as the secondary coach and senior defensive assistant. And as Schefter pointed out, Austin is the in-house favorite to be the new Steelers defensive coordinator. Keith Butler retired after the end of the Steelers season after 19 seasons on the coaching staff.

If the Steelers do not give the Giants permission, it’s a safe bet he will be promoted to defensive coordinator at some point in the offseason.

List

Check out the Steelers at the Pro Bowl

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.