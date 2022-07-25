Steelers releasing Trey Edmunds

Steelers rookies and veterans are set to report to training camp on Tuesday, but it looks like the team will be moving forward without one member of their offensive backfield.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is releasing running back Trey Edmunds on Monday.

Edmunds, whose brother Terrell plays safety for the Steelers, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Saints in 2017 and moved on to the Steelers after being cut the next year. He has played in 21 games for Pittsburgh over the last four seasons.

Most of Edmunds’ work has come on special teams, but he has carried the ball 31 times for 140 yards and a touchdown. He also has six catches for 48 yards.

