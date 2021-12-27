Steelers vs Chiefs: Keys to victory for Pittsburgh

When Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris talked to the media on Sunday night after the team’s blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, you could see the frustration on his face and in his voice. Harris came from the University of Alabama where they never lost and he had huge holes to run the football through. Playing behind the worst offensive line in the league has to be a shock to his system.

One thing Harris didn’t want to talk about on Sunday was the failed fourth-down try he was a part of. Despite the fact the Steelers had tried and failed with the toss play several times already on Sunday, offensive coordinator Matt Canada went back to the well on fourth down to a predictable outcome.

However, when he was asked about the play after the game, Harris bristled up and wasn’t going to talk about it. “I’m not answering that question,” Harris said.

I don’t blame Harris for avoiding the question but understand it has to be asked. Canada’s inability to properly match up the offensive scheme to the talent he has is a huge reason this team has struggled. Questionable playcalling is just the icing on the cake.

