Steelers open season at defending AFC champion Bengals

When do the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field?

How about the Cincinnati Bengals?

When do Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to Pittsburgh?

The answers to all of those questions — and more — will be answered Thursday at 8 p.m. when the National Football League reveals the entire 2022 schedule on NFL Network.

Some information about the Steelers’ schedule is already out there. Here’s what we know.

Steelers 2022 schedule

Some matchups are beginning to leak before the official 8 p.m. release from the NFL. Check back for updates.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11, at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18, vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 opponents

The Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh has ended. It remains to be seen whether Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or top draft pick Kenny Pickett will see in the next era of Steelers football.

Whichever quarterback gets the starting nod, he’s going to face a tough schedule. The AFC North was one of the most rugged divisions in the NFL last season. Six of the Steelers’ 17 games come against division foes the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. They’ll play each team at home and on the road.

Other teams making the trip to Pittsburgh this season include the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Steelers were one of the best home teams in the AFC last season, going 6-2 at Heinz Field.

The Steelers will play the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles on the road in 2022. Pittsburgh was 3-5 on the road last year.

Steelers strength of schedule

Pittsburgh has a second-place schedule this season after going 9-7-1 in 2021 and making the playoffs as a wild card. Ten of their 17 games in 2022 are against teams that won at least nine games last season. Combined, their 2022 opponents had a 148-141 record last season.

Seven of their games are against teams that made the postseason last year: Buffalo, Cincinnati (twice), Las Vegas, New England, Philadelphia and Tampa Bay.

Pittsburgh went 4-2 against its division rivals last season, sweeping Baltimore and Cleveland but losing twice to Cincinnati.

