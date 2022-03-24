Steelers make huge trade up in TD Wire mock draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an incredibly busy offseason so far. The team has signed a new starting quarterback, multiple starting offensive linemen and two starting defenders. For fans, this is something we’ve never seen before from this front office.

Will this trend of aggressive moves continue into the 2022 NFL draft? Doug Farrar over at Touchdown Wire seems to think so. He put out a new one-round mock draft and he has the Steelers making a big trade up to get their franchise quarterback.

In this scenario, the Steelers trade up with the New York Giants from the No. 20 overall pick all the way to pick No. 5 to secure Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. There’s no denying the Steelers interest in the athletic signal-caller. In fact, Pittsburgh has been showing plenty of attention to a handful of the top quarterback prospects.

They don’t offer up anything in terms of what the trade is but using the standard trade pick value chart, the No. 5 overall pick is work1,700 and the No. 20 pick is worth 850. So it would be safe to assume it would involve this year’s and next year’s first-round picks for the Steelers. Is this too much to pay in this scenario? The top three quarterbacks are all off the board by pick No. 11 so waiting wouldn’t have worked.

