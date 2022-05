ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Browns waive Junior Faulk

The Browns announced the signings of 12 undrafted free agents Friday. After their rookie minicamp, they are tweaking the bottom of the 90-player offseason roster. The team announced they waived cornerback Junior Faulk on Monday. Faulk, who played at Delta State, got on the NFL’s radar in 2019. He set a new school record for [more]