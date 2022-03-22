Steelers land potential franchise QB in new ESPN mock draft

Despite the fact the Pittsburgh Steelers signed free-agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky, no one is counting out Pittsburgh using its first-round pick on a rookie in the 2022 NFL draft. This is the direction ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. went in his latest one-round mock draft as well.

Kiper has the Steelers drafting Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the first round. Here’s what Kiper had to say about the choice.

The structure of Mitch Trubisky’s new contract with Pittsburgh — just $5.25 million guaranteed over two years — means this organization absolutely could draft a quarterback here. Trubisky could be a bridge to Willis, who is raw but supremely talented. As I said when I projected him to the Steelers in my previous mock, he is the most talented quarterback in this class. Willis could compete with Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins in training camp, but he wouldn’t be under immediate pressure to start in Week 1. That would be crucial for him.

In this mock draft, Kiper has both of the top quarterbacks, Willis and Kenny Pickett lasting to the second half of the round. With all the movement among veteran quarterbacks so far this offseason, it’s a real possibility Pittsburgh could land their future starter to groom behind Trubisky.

