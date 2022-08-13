Steelers HC Mike Tomlin lists his top 5 coaches in the NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin went on the I AM ATHLETE podcast and was asked who he thought the best coaches were in the NFL. Tomlin offered up his list in no particular order and surprised with guys who aren’t all head coaches and even offered up a coach on his own staff.

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Kyle Shanahan, San francisco 49ers

Raheem Morris, Los Angeles Rams

Brian Flores, Pittsburgh Steelers

