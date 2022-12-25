There was no Immaculate Reception, but there was a comeback for the Steelers.

George Pickens caught a 14-yard pass from Kenny Pickett with 46 seconds left, delivering the Steelers an unexpected 13-10 victory.

The Steelers moved to 7-8 to remain alive in the playoff race. In blowing another fourth quarter lead, the Raiders fell to 6-9 and still can be eliminated this weekend if the Dolphins or Chargers win.

Pittsburgh was its own worst enemy all night as Chris Boswell missed field goals of 43 and 52 yards, and Pickett threw an interception.

The Steelers did not take a red zone snap until 1:05 left in the game, which came on their game-winning, 76-yard drive. They converted a fourth-and-one on a quarterback sneak by Pickett before he threw the touchdown to Pickens on the next play.

The Raiders got the ball back at the Pittsburgh 29 with 43 seconds left and all three timeouts. But Cameron Sutton all but sealed it with 29 seconds remaining, making the Steelers’ third interception of Derek Carr in the second half.

The game was a tribute to Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, who died earlier this week. The Steelers went ahead with the retirement of Harris’ No. 32 and the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

But it was more somber than festive.

It was the same with the game for the home team until the final minute.

The teams combined for 23 points, 551 yards, four turnovers, four dropped passes, eight punts and two missed field goals in a game that matched the bitter cold.

Pickett was 26-of-39 for 244 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Najee Harris ran for 53 yards on 16 carries.

Carr went 16-of-30 for 174 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Davante Adams caught only two passes for 15 yards, while Darren Waller had four receptions for 58 yards and Hunter Renfrow four for 52 and a touchdown. Josh Jacobs ran for 44 yards on 15 carries.

Steelers get late touchdown to pull out 13-10 victory over Raiders