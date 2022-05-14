Steelers end up with unique scheduling quirk in 2022

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL released their schedule for the 2022 season. We’ve already talked about how once again the Steelers will have the maximum of five prime-time games. But there is one thing that really stands out from the schedule you might have missed.

For the remaining 12 games on the schedule that aren’t played in prime time, even one of them is a 1:00 p.m. start. Depending on how you look at it, this can be a very good thing for the Steelers.

Professional athletes love routine and consistency. This is a perfect example of this. It’s especially true when you consider the Steelers have the least amount of miles traveled this season for their schedule and don’t have to leave their time zone to do it.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the Steelers getting all early kickoffs this season? Does it help the team or hurt it?

Here is the Steelers full 2022 NFL regular season schedule