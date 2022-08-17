Steelers DC Teryl Austin has harsh truth for LB Devin Bush

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a bold move in the 2019 NFL draft when they moved up from the No. 20 overall pick to 10 just to draft inside linebacker Devin Bush. Now, as Bush enters his fourth NFL season, time is running out for Bush to materialize into the replacement for Ryan Shazier.

Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin summed up Bush’s training camp and offered some harsh truth about his future.

“Sometimes as coaches we like guys that know their assignments and do their assignments – but they never make a play,” Austin said. “The whole deal is bein able to do your assignments AND make a play. That’s really what we’re looking for in Devin.”

Not exactly a ringing endorsement for a guy in the final year of his rookie contract. Bush But this is such a perfect evaluation of Bush going all the way back to last season when he just couldn’t finish plays anymore. Many wanted to blame the knee but this is still happening and could be a sign he’s lost something from either the ACL or just confidence that he might not ever get back.

