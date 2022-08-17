Steelers claim OL Ryan McCollum off waivers from the Lions

It didn’t take long for Ryan McCollum to move on to his next NFL opportunity. A day after being waived by the Detroit Lions, the second-year offensive lineman was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

McCollum was part of the first wave of roster cutdowns by Detroit. He was waived on Monday along with TE Nolan Givan and TE Garrett Griffin, a vested veteran. The 24-year-old McCollum joined the Lions as an undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M in 2021 and earned playing time. McCollum even started the Week 14 loss in Denver at center as injuries piled up all over the line.

The Lions have until next Tuesday, August 23rd to get the roster from 85 down to 80 players.

