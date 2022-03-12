Steelers CB Joe Haden drops not-so-subtle hint he’s out of Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have a huge list of upcoming free agents but the top of the list is very good. Headlined by wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and cornerback Joe Haden, Pittsburgh is going to have to make some tough calls, despite having a ton of salary-cap space.

For Haden, he’s a 32-year old cornerback still playing great football but still struggles to stay healthy. And Haden wants to be paid like a top cornerback to finish up his career. Based on this cryptic tweet from Haden on Saturday, he knows that isn’t going to happen with Pittsburgh.

I’m sure Haden and the Steelers could come to an agreement on a contract to let him finish his career but Haden is going to want far more than Pittsburgh is willing to pay. The key will be to see where Haden signs. Is he looking to finish his career on a winner, sort of like what he thought when he came to Pittsburgh? Or will this be a signing to get him one last big payday?

