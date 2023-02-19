Stats that stood out against Texas A&M

Mizzou’s offense gets stuck in the mud
Texas A&M’s defense forced Missouri to play deep into the clock in Tuesday’s game.
The Tigers’ offense isn’t exactly designed to play slow. According to KenPom, Mizzou has an adjusted tempo of 70.1 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranks 54th in the country. The team has won every game in which it has scored at least 70 points.
When teams are able to slow Missouri down, it puts a lot more strain on the Tigers’ offense. That was the case in their home game against the Aggies. Mizzou had just 60 possessions against the visitors, four of them ending in shot clock violations. The team couldn’t overcome the sluggish pace, falling 69-60.
Per CBB Analytics, the further into the clock MU plays, the fewer points they get out of the possession.
Mizzou’s Offensive Efficiency by Time Left in the Shot Clock
Senior forward Kobe Brown gave a lot of the credit to Texas A&M’s defense.
“They wanted to make every catch hard and every look hard,” Brown said. “I feel like they wanted to keep us from, you know, creating — we call them dominoes — but you know, just great looks for guys. So they just did a good job being physical and taking passes away.”
The Tigers will look to get back to a more comfortable pace when it hosts Mississippi State inside Mizzou Arena on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers’ Lair
Make sure you’re caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage
Everyone on here already has insurance (or they should). Everyone on here also cheers for the Tigers (or they should). In college sports the hot button issue is NIL. A school can no longer compete the way they did just a few short years ago without a robust NIL collective. In our economy, the hot button issue is inflation. Here’s your opportunity to see about saving money on something that the state requires you to have on your car and your lender requires you to have on your house. Oh and by the way, just a quote from James’s office will get a donation on your behalf to Every True Tiger Foundation, one of Mizzou’s NIL initiatives. Blink if you like saving money. Blink twice if you want to do everything you can to position your favorite college program to be as competitive in the SEC as possible. Give James’s office a call at 314-961-4800 or get a quote online at carltoninsurance.net.
“If your insurance costs a leg and an arm, call James Carlton State Farm.”