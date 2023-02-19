Stats that stood out against Texas A&M

Mizzou’s offense gets stuck in the mud

Texas A&M’s defense forced Missouri to play deep into the clock in Tuesday’s game. The Tigers’ offense isn’t exactly designed to play slow. According to KenPom, Mizzou has an adjusted tempo of 70.1 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranks 54th in the country. The team has won every game in which it has scored at least 70 points. When teams are able to slow Missouri down, it puts a lot more strain on the Tigers’ offense. That was the case in their home game against the Aggies. Mizzou had just 60 possessions against the visitors, four of them ending in shot clock violations. The team couldn’t overcome the sluggish pace, falling 69-60. Per CBB Analytics, the further into the clock MU plays, the fewer points they get out of the possession.

Mizzou’s Offensive Efficiency by Time Left in the Shot Clock

Senior forward Kobe Brown gave a lot of the credit to Texas A&M’s defense. “They wanted to make every catch hard and every look hard,” Brown said. “I feel like they wanted to keep us from, you know, creating — we call them dominoes — but you know, just great looks for guys. So they just did a good job being physical and taking passes away.” The Tigers will look to get back to a more comfortable pace when it hosts Mississippi State inside Mizzou Arena on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

