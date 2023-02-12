Stats that stood out against Tennessee

Tigers close out another close game

Mizzou earned one of its most impressive wins of the season on Saturday by beating No. 6 Tennessee on the road at the buzzer, 86-85. The 86 points the team scored was the most the Volunteers have allowed against any opponent this year. The Tigers shot 53.8% from the 3-point line, their highest mark of the season despite Tennessee being the toughest team to shoot against in the country. MU coming out on top in close games has been somewhat of a common occurrence this season. In the seven games that have been decided by six points or fewer (or, in other words, two scores), the Tigers have come out on top six times. The only loss they suffered in a close game this season was on the road against Arkansas on Jan. 4. It’s the second-most close wins of any team in the SEC.

SEC Records in Games Decided by 6 Points or Less

Mizzou has been able to pull out tight games by executing its offense at a higher level down the stretch. According to CBB Analytics, the team takes fewer mid-range 2-pointers and above-the-break 3-pointers in the second half while taking more efficient shots around the rim and in the corners and knocking them down at a high clip. That proved to be the case again against the Volunteers — the team went from 51.5% from the field and 50.0% from deep in the first half to 54.2% from the field and 60.0% from 3 in the second.

Field Goal Frequency and Efficiency by Half

Senior point guard Sean East II said there’s a lot of nerves involved in close games, the win against Tennessee included, but that the Tigers do a good job of keeping each other relaxed. “You know, that’s why when we get together, our connectivity in our huddles, we always try to calm each other down, say ‘It’s alright, next play,’” East said. “And even in our timeout huddles, you know, we have power claps and just try to keep everybody calm in a tense moment.”

