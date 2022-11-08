Stats that stood out against Southern Indiana

The Tigers had 81 possessions Monday night. In a game that goes on for 40 minutes and is played with a 30-second shot clock, the team had two possessions every minute.

Mizzou’s adjusted tempo, described by KenPom as “possessions per 40 minutes (adjusted for opponent),” was 73.3. If they keep that pace for a full year, it would’ve ranked third in the country last year. Missouri’s adjusted tempo for the 2021-22 season was significantly lower at 65.6, which ranked 260th in the NCAA.

A big factor that led to the Tigers’ uptick in pace was the 22 turnovers they were able to force — Southern Indiana coughed the ball up at least once every four possessions. They weren’t all steals either, with Mizzou drawing five offensive fouls. As a team that doesn’t play with a traditional rim protector, the team seems aware early on that it’ll need to take charges to be successful on defense.

Dennis Gates wasn’t entirely clear when asked if that’s how fast he wants to play every night. He noted that there were a handful of 3-pointers that only had one pass (or no passes) leading up to them but were open looks. Those are good shots if they go in. But if they don’t, and your team only connects on 25% of its treys in the game like they did Monday? It makes a coach question the quality of the possession.

To Gates, Missouri’s quick tempo was more indicative of the depth the Tigers have. His team can play fast because he can rotate his players often and keep them fresh.

“I know their hearts, they are unselfish and they are enjoying playing with each other, so I don’t want to take away their aggressiveness, their scoring abilities,” Gates said. “But we have guys who have averaged double digits coming off the bench, and that is a remarkable weapon to have as long as we use it in the right way.”