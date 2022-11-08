Stats that stood out against Southern Indiana

The Tigers had 81 possessions Monday night. In a game that goes on for 40 minutes and is played with a 30-second shot clock, the team had two possessions every minute.
Mizzou’s adjusted tempo, described by KenPom as “possessions per 40 minutes (adjusted for opponent),” was 73.3. If they keep that pace for a full year, it would’ve ranked third in the country last year. Missouri’s adjusted tempo for the 2021-22 season was significantly lower at 65.6, which ranked 260th in the NCAA.
A big factor that led to the Tigers’ uptick in pace was the 22 turnovers they were able to force — Southern Indiana coughed the ball up at least once every four possessions. They weren’t all steals either, with Mizzou drawing five offensive fouls. As a team that doesn’t play with a traditional rim protector, the team seems aware early on that it’ll need to take charges to be successful on defense.
Dennis Gates wasn’t entirely clear when asked if that’s how fast he wants to play every night. He noted that there were a handful of 3-pointers that only had one pass (or no passes) leading up to them but were open looks. Those are good shots if they go in. But if they don’t, and your team only connects on 25% of its treys in the game like they did Monday? It makes a coach question the quality of the possession.
To Gates, Missouri’s quick tempo was more indicative of the depth the Tigers have. His team can play fast because he can rotate his players often and keep them fresh.
“I know their hearts, they are unselfish and they are enjoying playing with each other, so I don’t want to take away their aggressiveness, their scoring abilities,” Gates said. “But we have guys who have averaged double digits coming off the bench, and that is a remarkable weapon to have as long as we use it in the right way.”
The senior forward had 14 rebounds against USI — five on offense and nine on defense. It’s the second-highest total in any game of his career. That’s an objectively good night on the boards and something Mizzou fans should unequivocally be happy about.
However, the percentage of the team’s total amount of rebounds that Brown grabbed could signal a red flag. According to KenPom, Brown secured 17.2% of the Tigers’ possible offensive rebounds and 35.5% of their possible defensive rebounds in the 29 minutes he was on the floor. After the first night of the season, those percentages rank 76th and 46th in the nation, respectively.
For a team that often ran lineups featuring four guards and a forward in its first game (read: lacking size), rebounds are something worth keeping an eye on. Senior forward Noah Carter had six boards and senior guard Tre Gomillion had five. No one else on the roster had more than three.
Defensive rebounding was something that plagued the Tigers in each of the last two seasons. Per KenPom, offensive rebounds accounted for 28.8% of their opponents’ totals in 2020-21. That number jumped to 29.6% in 2021-22. Both percentages ranked outside the top 200 in the country.
Offensive rebounds accounted for 31.4% of USI’s total on Monday. It’s only one game and there is no reason to overreact. Mizzou will have better rebounding nights than the 40-35 advantage they had over the Screaming Eagles. They’ll have worse nights, too.
Brown will likely continue dominating on the glass for Missouri. But to reach the places they want to go this year, the Tigers will need other high-level rebounders to step up as well.