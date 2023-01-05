Stats that stood out against Arkansas

No. 20 Missouri had plenty of ups and downs in its loss to No. 13 Arkansas on Wednesday. But one of the team’s most glaring issues persisted throughout the entire night.

“I just thought, whenever we did get a stop, they ended up getting a rebound and ended up making a big play,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “So second-chance points in the second half hurt us.”

The Razorbacks scored 17 second-chance points off of 15 offensive rebounds. The Tigers’ defensive rebounding hasn’t been great all year, but Wednesday’s matchup was their worst showing. Mizzou secured just 48.3% of available defensive rebounds, its lowest mark in any game this season per KenPom. The team is allowing opponents to grab 37.1% of available offensive rebounds, which ranks seventh-worst in the country.

The Tigers have been better on the offensive glass, grabbing 30.9% of available rebounds, which ranks 120th in the nation. But the team was held off the boards by Arkansas, scoring just eight points off of nine offensive rebounds. The 26.5% of offensive rebounds they collected was the second-lowest mark of the season, narrowly outdoing the team’s performance against UCF.

Senior point guard Sean East II and freshman forward Aidan Shaw tied for the team lead, rebounding four misses each. But none of Mizzou’s other forwards made a serious impact on the boards — Noah Carter had three, Kobe Brown had two and Ronnie DeGray III had one.

Gates wasn’t sure immediately after the game what his team could’ve done better. But he knows it’s an area the Tigers have to improve in.

“I’ve got to look at the film and see,” Gates said. “It’s so many things that could have gone wrong. So I don’t really know everything. I know my guys, they were attempting to block out, I know that. So we’ve just got to look at the film and see what took place and just go from there.”