Stats, depth chart from Arkansas’ Red-White scrimmage

The Arkansas Razorbacks held their annual Red-White game on Saturday in front of a light crowd that got their first taste of the new-look Hogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
Arkansas ran approximately 110 total plays of team scrimmage and situational scrimmage. The team worked 1s-on-1s, 2s-on-2s and 3s-on-3s on top mixing those teams up and running situational things such as red zone drills, two-minute drills, “get the ball back” drills and more.
The scrimmage was highlighted by quarterback KJ Jefferson’s 131 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was a 65-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Sategna, who caught a pair of touchdowns on the afternoon.
Below is a list of offensive stats and a three-deep depth chart, with defensive stats and more analysis to come on HawgBeat and The Trough premium message board:
Offensive Stats
Passing
KJ Jefferson: 9-18, 131 yards, 2 TDs
Jacolby Criswell: 8-12, 87 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Cade Fortin: 5-7, 55 yards, 1 TD
Malachi Singleton: 4-4, 66 yards, 1 TD
Rushing
RB Rocket Sanders: 12 carries, 50 yards
RB AJ Green: 8 carries, 56 yards, TD
RB Rashod Dubinion: 14 carries, 47 yards
RB Jezreel Bachert: 3 carries, 18 yards
QB KJ Jefferson: 7 carries, 24 yards
QB Jacolby Criswell: 4 carries, -23 yards
QB Malachi Singleton: 6 carries, 4 yards
QB Cade Fortin: 3 carries, -7 yards
QB Rykar Acebo: 1 carry, -5 yards
WR Kamron Bibby: 1 carry, 6 yards
WR Sam Mbake: 1 carry, 18 yards, TD
Receiving
WR Isaiah Sategna: 3 receptions, 95 yards, 2 TD
WR Andrew Armstrong: 2 receptions, 25 yards
WR Isaac TeSlaa: 1 reception, 11 yards
WR Sam Mbake: 3 receptions, 25 yards
WR Bryce Stephens: 1 reception, 14 yards
WR Landon Rogers: 2 receptions, 31 yards
WR Chris Harris: 1 reception, 19 yards
WR Kamron Bibby: 1 reception, 18 yards, 1 TD
WR: Khalil Girault: 1 reception, 11 yards, 1 TD
TE Tyrus Washington: 3 receptions, 41 yards
TE Luke Hasz: 1 reception, 8 yards, 1 TD
TE Nathan Bax: 1 reception, 7 yards
TE Hunter Talley: 2 receptions, 22 yards
RB AJ Green: 3 receptions, 9 yards
RB Rashod Dubinion: 1 catch, 3 yards
Depth Chart (Offense & Defense)
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB: KJ Jefferson
RB: Rocket Sanders, AJ Green (came in with 1s after Sanders)
TE: Nathan Bax, Luke Hasz (came in when they switched to 11 personnel)
WR: Isaac TeSlaa, Sam Mbake, Bryce Stephens
SWR: Bryce Stephens (came in when they switched to 11 personnel)
LT: Devon Manuel
LG: Brady Latham
C: Beaux Limmer
RG: Joshua Braun
RT: Patrick Kutas
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DE: Jashaud Stewart
DT: Taurean Carter
DT: Eric Gregory
DE: Landon Jackson
LB: Chris Paul Jr.
LB: Jordan Crook
NB: Jaylen Lewis
CB: Lorando Johnson
CB: Dwight McGlothern
S: Jayden Johnson
S: Hudson Clark
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Jacolby Criswell, Cade Fortin (came in with 2s after Criswell)
RB: AJ Green, Rashod Dubinion (came in with 2s after Green)
TE: Tyrus Washington, Luke Hasz (came in when they switched to 11 personnel)
WR: Andrew Armstrong, Tyrone Broden
SWR: Isaiah Sategna
LT: Andrew Chamblee
LG: Cole Carson
C: Josh Street
RG: E’Marion Harris, Terry Wells (came in when Harris exited with unknown injury)
RT: Ty’Kieast Crawford
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DE: Trajan Jeffcoat
DT: Marcus Miller
DT: Jon Hill
DE: Zach Williams
LB: Antonio Grier
LB: Carson Dean
NB: Courtney Snelling
CB: Quincey McAdoo
CB: LaDarrius Bishop
S: TJ Metcalf
S: Malik Chavis
THIRD TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Malachi Singleton
RB: Jezreel Bachert
TE: Hunter Talley, Zach Lee (in 12 personnel)
WR: Landon Rogers, Marlon Crocket (also Khalil Girault and Reid Touchstone)
SWR: Chris Harris (also Kamron Bibby)
LT: Terry Wells, Brock Burns
LG: Paris Patterson
C: Brooks Edmonson, Eli Henderson
RG: Joey Su’a
RT: Tommy Varhall, Kai Hamilton
THIRD TEAM DEFENSE
DE: John Morgan
DT: JJ Hollingsworth
DT: Kyle Thompson
DE: Nico Davillier
LB: Brad Spence
LB: Kaden Henley
NB: Dallas Young
CB: Jaylon Braxton
CB: Aidan McCowan
S: Braylon Watson
S: Dylan Hasz
Depth Chart (Special Teams)
FIRST TEAM
K: Cam Little
P: Max Fletcher
LS: Eli Stein
H: Max Fletcher
KOS: Cam Little
KR: Isaiah Sategna, Dylan Hasz
PR: Bryce Stephens
SECOND TEAM
K: Alex Hurtz
P: Devin Bale
LS: Ashton Ngo
H: Devin Bale
KOS: Devin Bale
KR: Bryce Stephens, Isaac TeSlaa
PR: Isaiah Sategna
THIRD TEAM
K: Blake Ford
P: Owen Lawson
H: Owen Lawson
KOS: Blake Ford
KR: AJ Green, Chris Harris
*Didn’t go three-deep on long snapper or punt returner*
