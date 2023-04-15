Stats, depth chart from Arkansas’ Red-White scrimmage

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Arkansas Razorbacks held their annual Red-White game on Saturday in front of a light crowd that got their first taste of the new-look Hogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas ran approximately 110 total plays of team scrimmage and situational scrimmage. The team worked 1s-on-1s, 2s-on-2s and 3s-on-3s on top mixing those teams up and running situational things such as red zone drills, two-minute drills, “get the ball back” drills and more.

The scrimmage was highlighted by quarterback KJ Jefferson’s 131 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was a 65-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Sategna, who caught a pair of touchdowns on the afternoon.

Below is a list of offensive stats and a three-deep depth chart, with defensive stats and more analysis to come on HawgBeat and The Trough premium message board: