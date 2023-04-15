Stats, depth chart from Arkansas' Red-White scrimmage

The Arkansas Razorbacks held their annual Red-White game on Saturday in front of a light crowd that got their first taste of the new-look Hogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas ran approximately 110 total plays of team scrimmage and situational scrimmage. The team worked 1s-on-1s, 2s-on-2s and 3s-on-3s on top mixing those teams up and running situational things such as red zone drills, two-minute drills, “get the ball back” drills and more.

The scrimmage was highlighted by quarterback KJ Jefferson’s 131 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was a 65-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Sategna, who caught a pair of touchdowns on the afternoon.

Below is a list of offensive stats and a three-deep depth chart, with defensive stats and more analysis to come on HawgBeat and The Trough premium message board:

Offensive Stats

Passing

KJ Jefferson: 9-18, 131 yards, 2 TDs

Jacolby Criswell: 8-12, 87 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Cade Fortin: 5-7, 55 yards, 1 TD

Malachi Singleton: 4-4, 66 yards, 1 TD

Rushing

RB Rocket Sanders: 12 carries, 50 yards

RB AJ Green: 8 carries, 56 yards, TD

RB Rashod Dubinion: 14 carries, 47 yards

RB Jezreel Bachert: 3 carries, 18 yards

QB KJ Jefferson: 7 carries, 24 yards

QB Jacolby Criswell: 4 carries, -23 yards

QB Malachi Singleton: 6 carries, 4 yards

QB Cade Fortin: 3 carries, -7 yards

QB Rykar Acebo: 1 carry, -5 yards

WR Kamron Bibby: 1 carry, 6 yards

WR Sam Mbake: 1 carry, 18 yards, TD

Receiving

WR Isaiah Sategna: 3 receptions, 95 yards, 2 TD

WR Andrew Armstrong: 2 receptions, 25 yards

WR Isaac TeSlaa: 1 reception, 11 yards

WR Sam Mbake: 3 receptions, 25 yards

WR Bryce Stephens: 1 reception, 14 yards

WR Landon Rogers: 2 receptions, 31 yards

WR Chris Harris: 1 reception, 19 yards

WR Kamron Bibby: 1 reception, 18 yards, 1 TD

WR: Khalil Girault: 1 reception, 11 yards, 1 TD

TE Tyrus Washington: 3 receptions, 41 yards

TE Luke Hasz: 1 reception, 8 yards, 1 TD

TE Nathan Bax: 1 reception, 7 yards

TE Hunter Talley: 2 receptions, 22 yards

RB AJ Green: 3 receptions, 9 yards

RB Rashod Dubinion: 1 catch, 3 yards

Depth Chart (Offense & Defense)

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB: KJ Jefferson

RB: Rocket Sanders, AJ Green (came in with 1s after Sanders)

TE: Nathan Bax, Luke Hasz (came in when they switched to 11 personnel)

WR: Isaac TeSlaa, Sam Mbake, Bryce Stephens

SWR: Bryce Stephens (came in when they switched to 11 personnel)

LT: Devon Manuel

LG: Brady Latham

C: Beaux Limmer

RG: Joshua Braun

RT: Patrick Kutas

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DE: Jashaud Stewart

DT: Taurean Carter

DT: Eric Gregory

DE: Landon Jackson

LB: Chris Paul Jr.

LB: Jordan Crook

NB: Jaylen Lewis

CB: Lorando Johnson

CB: Dwight McGlothern

S: Jayden Johnson

S: Hudson Clark

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Jacolby Criswell, Cade Fortin (came in with 2s after Criswell)

RB: AJ Green, Rashod Dubinion (came in with 2s after Green)

TE: Tyrus Washington, Luke Hasz (came in when they switched to 11 personnel)

WR: Andrew Armstrong, Tyrone Broden

SWR: Isaiah Sategna

LT: Andrew Chamblee

LG: Cole Carson

C: Josh Street

RG: E’Marion Harris, Terry Wells (came in when Harris exited with unknown injury)

RT: Ty’Kieast Crawford

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DE: Trajan Jeffcoat

DT: Marcus Miller

DT: Jon Hill

DE: Zach Williams

LB: Antonio Grier

LB: Carson Dean

NB: Courtney Snelling

CB: Quincey McAdoo

CB: LaDarrius Bishop

S: TJ Metcalf

S: Malik Chavis

THIRD TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Malachi Singleton

RB: Jezreel Bachert

TE: Hunter Talley, Zach Lee (in 12 personnel)

WR: Landon Rogers, Marlon Crocket (also Khalil Girault and Reid Touchstone)

SWR: Chris Harris (also Kamron Bibby)

LT: Terry Wells, Brock Burns

LG: Paris Patterson

C: Brooks Edmonson, Eli Henderson

RG: Joey Su’a

RT: Tommy Varhall, Kai Hamilton

THIRD TEAM DEFENSE

DE: John Morgan

DT: JJ Hollingsworth

DT: Kyle Thompson

DE: Nico Davillier

LB: Brad Spence

LB: Kaden Henley

NB: Dallas Young

CB: Jaylon Braxton

CB: Aidan McCowan

S: Braylon Watson

S: Dylan Hasz

Depth Chart (Special Teams)

FIRST TEAM

K: Cam Little

P: Max Fletcher

LS: Eli Stein

H: Max Fletcher

KOS: Cam Little

KR: Isaiah Sategna, Dylan Hasz

PR: Bryce Stephens

SECOND TEAM

K: Alex Hurtz

P: Devin Bale

LS: Ashton Ngo

H: Devin Bale

KOS: Devin Bale

KR: Bryce Stephens, Isaac TeSlaa

PR: Isaiah Sategna

THIRD TEAM

K: Blake Ford

P: Owen Lawson

H: Owen Lawson

KOS: Blake Ford

KR: AJ Green, Chris Harris

*Didn’t go three-deep on long snapper or punt returner*

