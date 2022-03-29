‘Stath Lets Flats’ Producer Roughcut TV Options Nina Milns ‘Goddesses’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Stath Lets Flats and People Just Do Nothing producer Roughcut TV has deepened its push into the premium drama space by snapping up the rights to Nina Millns’ darkly comic satirical debut novel Goddesses, in what it described as a stiffly competitive situation.

The comedy producer launched a high-end drama slate two years ago and Sarah Vaughan’s Little Disasters, the other high-profile novel it optioned in February 2021, is now in development with a major UK broadcaster.

Set at a hen party in a remote mansion, Goddesses, which will be published in June 2023, follows Ayesha, a mixed-race stand-up comedian who finds herself entangled with a group of powerful feminist activists.

Millns is an actress-turned-writer who has won several awards for her scripts and most recently penned episodes for the Doctor Who audio drama, including an all-female International Women’s Day special.

She said she was “blown away by the scope of Roughcut’s vision for Goddesses and couldn’t get it out of my mind,” adding: “The incredibly detailed depth of understanding for each character and their journey, as well as the themes and the message of the story, went beyond anything I could have envisioned.”

Roughcut recently hired two Development Execs to bolster its comedy/drama credentials and is taking BAFTA-winning Channel 4 comedy Stath Lets Flats back out to U.S. networks after Fox developed but didn’t take to series.

Roughcut TV is represented by CAA and Millns is represented by Hannah Weatherill and Northbank Talent Management.