‘Stath Lets Flats’ Creator Jamie Demetriou Strikes BBC Studios Deal – The Hamden Journal

Quadruple BAFTA-winning Stath Lets Flats creator Jamie Demetriou has struck a multi-year partnership with BBC Studios to co-develop and co-produce projects.

Demetriou, one of the rising stars of British comedy who is featuring in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Disney+’s Pinocchio, will develop the shows for both BBC Studios and his own outfit People Day Limited.

He is the creator of Channel 4’s Stath Lets Flats, the comedy he also stars in about a hapless Greek-Cypriot London-based estate agent that has won him four BAFTAs and garnered critical acclaim.

Stath has catapulted him to stardom and, along with Barbie and Pinocchio, he has starred in Cruella, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Apple TV+’s The Afterparty and Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

BBC Studios is international distributor for Stath Lets Flats, which is currently being taken out to the U.S. market by producer Roughcut TV.