Statements from NHLers on 2018 junior team

In May, Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of Canada’s 2018 world juniors team, on the night after the Hockey Canada Foundation Gala in June 2018. During the legal proceeding, the identities of the eight players in question remained undisclosed.

After the settlement, a growing outcry for Hockey Canada to further address these allegations caused the organization to reopen the investigation in July, stating that participation from all players was mandatory.

Since July, the National Hockey League opened up a separate investigation, as many of Canada’s world junior players now have professional NHL contracts.

Below are the responses regarding these ongoing investigations from every current NHL player who was also a member of Canada’s 2018 world junior team.

Cale Makar was one of the players on Hockey Canada’s 2018 world junior team. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Statements from current NHL players

Victor Mete, Toronto Maple Leafs

“I am deeply troubled by reports of this incident and should my help be requested by those investigating this matter, I will fully cooperate in any way I can.” — Victor Mete

Taylor Raddysh, Chicago Blackhawks

“I was not in any way involved in the alleged incident and I am prepared to cooperate with any additional investigations in the future.” — Taylor Raddysh

Boris Katchouk, Chicago Blackhawks

“Boris has fully cooperated with the Hockey Canada investigation and will continue to provide that cooperation in any further investigation.” — Katchouk’s agent, Mike Liut

Sam Steel, Minnesota Wild

“Sam Steel did not engage in any of the misconduct that has been described in the media, and as far as I know, no one has alleged that he did so. Sam has cooperated with every investigation into the matter, and he intends to continue to cooperate.” — Steele’s agent, Gerry Johannson

Conor Timmins, Arizona Coyotes

“I was not involved in any way in the incident that gave rise to the allegations that have been reported…I cooperated fully with the initial Hockey Canada investigation and will continue to cooperate in any other investigations as required.” — Connor Timmins

Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues

“I look forward to cooperating with the NHL investigation as well as any other investigation if appropriate and as required.” — Robert Thomas

Jordan Kyrou, Saint Louis Blues

“I did not attend the Hockey Canada Gala and was not in London, Ontario at the time of the alleged incident. I am prepared to cooperate with any additional investigations in the future if necessary.” — Jordan Kyrou

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

“I think it’s an ongoing investigation, but I did receive an email and obviously I’ll be very cooperative in the investigation. Whatever they need from me, I’ll be very cooperative.” — Cale Makar

Jonah Gadjovich, San Jose Sharks

“Jonah was not involved in the incident and does not have any comment on legal proceedings and the settlement involving other parties.” — Gadjovich’s agency, Driven Sports Group

Dante Fabbro, Nashville Predators

“Dante was in bed sleeping and wasn’t part of this in any way.” — Fabbro’s agent, J.P. Barry

Dillon Dubé, Calgary Flames

“Dillon did not engage in any wrongdoing, and he co-operated fully with the independent London Police Service investigation in 2018, through which all players were then cleared of any wrongdoing.” — Dube’s agent, Dave Cowan

Brett Howden, Vegas Golden Knights

“I had absolutely no interaction, verbally or physically, with the complainant, which I explained fully to the Hockey Canada investigator…I will of course co-operate in the NHL investigation as I did in the Hockey Canada investigation.” — Howden’s agent, J.P. Barry

Maxime Comtois, Anaheim Ducks

“The allegations are deeply troubling, and I am cooperating with investigators to help as much as I can.” — Maxime Comtois

Cal Foote, Tampa Bay Lightning

According to Foote’s agent, he wasn’t in any way involved in the sexual assault.

Michael McLeod, New Jersey Devils

According to reporters, McLeod stated he is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. However, no official statement has been released.

Drake Batherson, Ottawa Senators

According to reporters, Batherson stated he would be cooperating in the ongoing investigation. However, no official statement has been released.

Alex Formenton, Ottawa Senators

No statement or comment has been issued.

