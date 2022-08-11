Starz Unveils First-Look & Premiere Date – The Hamden Journal

Starz is preparing to launch its adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ classic 18th Century novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Dangerous Liaisons).

The network has unveiled its first-look images as well as a teaser trailer and has set a premiere date for the series.

The eight-part series will launch on November 6.

Dangerous Liaisons tells the story of Merteuil and Valmont showing how they began as young lovers in the slums of Paris and rose to the heights of French aristocracy through a series of schemes, manipulations and betrayals, eternally oscillating between love and war

It comes from showrunner Harriet Warner, Colin Callender’s Playground Entertainment and Tony Krantz’s Flame Ventures in association with Lionsgate TV.

It focuses on the origin story of how the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, met as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution.

Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton play the notorious lovers: Camille who is taken in by the current Marquise de Merteuil, played by Lesley Manville, navigates her own path in a world of men, using the power of secrets to take back control, and Valmont who will stop at nothing to regain his title that was recently taken from him.

Kosar Ali, Carice Van Houten, Hilton Pelser, Fisayo Akinade, Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Hakeem Kae-Kazim and Tom Wlaschiha also star.

Warner, speaking on the show’s virtual TCA session, said that the series is a “prelude” to the novel and she hopes that it can continue on over multiple seasons.

It was created and written by Warner, who also serves as showrunner and Warner executive produces alongside Callendar, Krantz, Scott Huff, Bethan Jones, and Christopher Hampton.