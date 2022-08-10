Starz Programming Chief Shares Season 8 Update; Clarifies Diana Gabaldon’s Role In Prequel Series – The Hamden Journal

On the heels of the recently announced Outlander prequel series Blood of My Blood, Starz’s President of Original Programming Kathryn Busby is sharing an update on what the new project means for the future of the original series.

Season 7 of Outlander is currently in production and there’s not been any update as to whether it will continue beyond that.

“Outlander is such a very important show for us that we would love to have as much Outlander as we possibly can have,” Busby told The Hamden Journal. “[The prequel will] absolutely not [take away Starz’s commitment to the original series]. What we’ve proven with the Power franchise is that we can have different lanes of storytelling around the same base. We believe that we can do that with Outlander as well. They are not mutually exclusive at all.”

Busby declined to comment on the status of contract negotiations for the original cast beyond Season 7 which includes Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, and John Bell, among others.

‘Power’: Starz Programming Chief On Possibly Resurrecting Ghost, Expanding Universe Overseas

Outlander author Diana Gabaldon recently revealed she had not been approached to consult on Blood of My Blood even though she was credited in the original prequel announcement as such. The new series will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser’s (Heughan) parents Brian and Ellen.

Busby clarified Gabaldon’s role.

“We’re still working the details out but Diana Gabaldon will definitely be involved,” she shared. “She is a fantastic writer and from season to season, she’s been a pleasure to work with. We are going to keep working with her.”

Busby declined to comment on the timeline for the prequel’s release nor how it will correlate with the release of Gabaldon’s novel of the same name.