Start time, TV, streaming schedule, lineup for NASCAR Cup Series season opener

NASCAR is back — and with a brand new car — as the 2022 season kicks off with the 64th Daytona 500.
Two weeks after debuting the Next Gen car at exhibition Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cup Series drivers will race the new vehicles at NASCAR’s most famous track — Daytona International Speedway.
Several drivers changed teams in the offseason and a few new teams will debut, but one thing that hasn’t changed is Kyle Larson up front. The reigning Cup Series champion posted the fastest time in qualifying and will start on the pole. He’ll have a Hendrick Motorsports teammate alongside him in Alex Bowman, who is starting on the Daytona 500 front row for the fifth consecutive year.
Here is all the information you need to get ready for the 64th annual Daytona 500, the season-opener of the NASCAR Cup Series:
What time does the Daytona 500 start?
The 64th Daytona 500 is Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET at Daytona International Speedway.
What TV channel is the Daytona 500 on?
Fox is broadcasting the Daytona 500 and has a pre-race show beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
Will there be a live stream of the Daytona 500?
The Daytona 500 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the FoxSports App.
The race can also be streamed live via FuboTV, as well as other options like Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now and PlayStation Vue. Some of these services may be offering trial packages.
How many laps is the Daytona 500?
The race is 200 laps around the 2.5-mile track for a total of 500 miles.
The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 65 laps, Stage 2: 65 laps, Stage 3: 70 laps.
Who won the Daytona 500 last year?
Michael McDowell won the 2021 Daytona 500 for his first NASCAR Cup Series win.
What is the lineup for the Daytona 500?
Here is the lineup, which other than the front row, was set by Thursday’s Daytona Duels (car number in parentheses):
1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
2. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
3. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
4. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
5. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
6. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
8. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
9. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
10. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota
11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
12. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
13. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet
14. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
15. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet
16. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
17. (45) Kurt Busch, Toyota
18. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
19. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
20. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
21. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
22. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
23. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
24. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
25. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet
26. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
27. (77) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet
28. (44) Greg Biffle, Chevrolet
29. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
30. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
31. (41) Cole Custer, Ford
32. (51) Cody Ware, Ford
33. (16) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet
34. (15) David Ragan, Ford
35. (50) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet
36. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
37. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford
38. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
39. (62) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet
40. (27) Jacques Villeneuve, Ford
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daytona 500 2022: Start time, TV streaming schedule, lineup for NASCAR