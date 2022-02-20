Start time, TV, streaming schedule, lineup for NASCAR Cup Series season opener

NASCAR is back — and with a brand new car — as the 2022 season kicks off with the 64th Daytona 500.

Two weeks after debuting the Next Gen car at exhibition Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cup Series drivers will race the new vehicles at NASCAR’s most famous track — Daytona International Speedway.

Several drivers changed teams in the offseason and a few new teams will debut, but one thing that hasn’t changed is Kyle Larson up front. The reigning Cup Series champion posted the fastest time in qualifying and will start on the pole. He’ll have a Hendrick Motorsports teammate alongside him in Alex Bowman, who is starting on the Daytona 500 front row for the fifth consecutive year.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for the 64th annual Daytona 500, the season-opener of the NASCAR Cup Series:

What time does the Daytona 500 start?

The 64th Daytona 500 is Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET at Daytona International Speedway.

What TV channel is the Daytona 500 on?

Fox is broadcasting the Daytona 500 and has a pre-race show beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the FoxSports App.

The race can also be streamed live via FuboTV, as well as other options like Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now and PlayStation Vue. Some of these services may be offering trial packages.

How many laps is the Daytona 500?

The race is 200 laps around the 2.5-mile track for a total of 500 miles.

The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 65 laps, Stage 2: 65 laps, Stage 3: 70 laps.

Who won the Daytona 500 last year?

Michael McDowell won the 2021 Daytona 500 for his first NASCAR Cup Series win.

What is the lineup for the Daytona 500?

Here is the lineup, which other than the front row, was set by Thursday’s Daytona Duels (car number in parentheses):

1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

2. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

3. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

4. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

5. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

6. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

8. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

9. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

10. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

12. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

13. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

14. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

15. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet

16. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

17. (45) Kurt Busch, Toyota

18. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

19. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

20. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

21. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

22. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

23. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

24. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

25. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

26. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

27. (77) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet

28. (44) Greg Biffle, Chevrolet

29. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

30. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

31. (41) Cole Custer, Ford

32. (51) Cody Ware, Ford

33. (16) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

34. (15) David Ragan, Ford

35. (50) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet

36. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

37. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford

38. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

39. (62) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet

40. (27) Jacques Villeneuve, Ford

