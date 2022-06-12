Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Toyota/Save Mart 350

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Northern California wine country Sunday for its second road race of the year.

In a season that has already produced 11 different winners in the first 15 races, will the annual stop at Sonoma Raceway end with another new winner in victory lane raising the wine goblet?

Two drivers who must surely be looking forward to the road-course foray are Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick — two former Cup Series champions who are still seeking their first victories of the season. Truex won back-to-back at Sonoma in 2018 and 2019 after first winning at the circuit in 2013. Harvick won in 2017 and has six top-five and 10 top-10 finishes in 20 races.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway:

Martin Truex Jr. celebrates in victory lane after winning the 2019 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma start?

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 starts at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local time) at Sonoma Raceway.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Sonoma on?

Fox Sports 1 (FS1) is broadcasting the Toyota/Save Mart 350 and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. local).

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Sonoma?

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the FoxSports app. The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options.

How many laps is the Cup race at Sonoma?

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 is 110 laps around the 1.99-mile road course for a total of 218.9 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 25 laps, Stage 2: 30 laps, Stage 3: 55 laps.

Who won the Cup race at Sonoma last year?

Kyle Larson led 57 of 92 laps and held off Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott by .614 seconds in an overtime finish.

What is the lineup for the Toyota/Save Mart 350?

(Car number in parentheses):

1. (5) Kyle Larson, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet

2. (9) Chase Elliott, NAPA Auto Parks Chevrolet

3. (17) Chris Buscher, Fifth Third Bank Ford

4. (34) Michael McDowell, Love’s Travels Shops Ford

5. (8) Tyler Reddick, Lenovo Chevrolet

6. (41) Cole Custer, Autodesk/HaasTooling.com Ford

7. (1) Ross Chastain, Worldwide Express Chevrolet

8. (99) Daniel Suarez, Onx Homes/Renu Chevrolet

9. (22) Joey Logano, Autotrader Ford

10. (11) Denny Hamlin, FedEx Freight Toyota

11. (45) Kurt Busch, Monster Energy Toyota

12. (18) Kyle Busch, M&M’s Crunchy Cookie Toyota

13. (3) Austin Dillon, True Velocity Chevrolet

14. (12) Ryan Blaney, Mendards/Knauf Ford

15. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford Performance Racing School Ford

16. (16) A.J. Allmendinger, GoldfishCasions Slots Chevrolet

17. (15) Joey Hand, Built Ford Proud Ford

18. (31) Justin Haley, LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

19. (48) Alex Bowman, Ally/Better Together Chevrolet

20. (24) William Byron, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet

21. (10) Aric Almirola, Farmer John/FoodMaxx Ford

22. (6) Brad Keselowski, Kohler Power Reserve Ford

23. (4) Kevin Harvick, GEARWRENCH Ford

24. (38) Todd Gilliland, Chicago Pneumatic Compressors Ford

25. (2) Austin Cindric, America’s Tire Ford

26. (21) Harrison Burton, DEX Imaging Ford

27. (23) Bubba Wallace, DoorDash Toyota

28. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Bass Pro Shops Toyota

29. (77) Josh Bilicki, Pacific Coast Termite Chevrolet

30. (7) Corey LaJoie, GNARLY Premium Cut Jerky Chevrolet

31. (20) Christopher Bell, DeWalt Toyota

32. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kroger/Cottonelle Chevrolet

33. (43) Erik Jones, FOCUSfactor Chevrolet

34. (42) Ty Dillon, Allegiant Chevrolet

35. (78) Scott Heckert, Pala Casino Ford

36. (51) Cody Ware, Nurtec ODT Ford

