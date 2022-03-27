Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in Austin, Texas

NASCAR takes a break from oval racing for its first road course of the season when the Cup Series hits the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas for just the second time.

Last season, NASCAR held its inaugural race at COTA — the same facility that has hosted Formula One’s lone race in the United States since 2012 — but the debut was hampered by weather. Drivers were slip-sliding around most of the day, leading to chaos and crashes before the race was finally called with 14 laps remaining.

The Series and its drivers are hoping for a better racing experience this weekend, and they appear to be in luck with weather forecasts calling for sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Denny Hamlin (11) leads Daniel Suarez (99) through turn two in the 2021 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

What time does the Cup race at COTA start?

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix starts at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local) at Circut of the Americas.

What TV channel is the Cup race at COTA on?

Fox is broadcasting the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and has a pre-race show beginning at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. local).

Fox Sports 1 will also have an earlier pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local).

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at COTA?

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix can be live streamed on the FoxSports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the FoxSports app.

The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options.

How many laps is the Cup race at COTA?

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is 68 laps around the 3.41-mile road course for a total of 231.88 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 15 laps, Stage 2: 15 laps, Stage 3: 38 laps.

Who won the Cup race at COTA last year?

Chase Elliott won the May 23, 2021 race, which ended under caution after 54 laps because of rain. Elliott had led only the final five laps before the rain halted the race.

What is the lineup for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix?

(Car number in parentheses):

1. (12) Ryan Blaney, Menards/Richmond Water Heaters Ford

2. (99) Daniel Suarez, CommScope Chevrolet

3. (41) Cole Custer, One Cure Ford

4. (8) Tyler Reddick, 3CHI Chevrolet

5. (48) Alex Bowman, Ally Chevrolet

6. (22) Joey Logano, Shell Pennzoil Ford

7. (20) Christopher Bell, DeWalt Toyota

8. (11) Denny Hamlin, FedEx Ground Toyota

9. (31) Justin Haley, LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet

10. (2) Austin Cindric, Discount Tire Ford

11. (45) Kurt Busch, Monster Energy Toyota

12. (9) Chase Elliott, Llumar Chevrolet

13. (5) Kyle Larson, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet

14. (14) Chase Briscoe, Mahindra Tractors Ford

15. (18) Kyle Busch, Skittles Lime is Back Toyota

16. (1) Ross Chastain, ONX Homes/iFly Chevrolet

17. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Bass Pro Shops Toyota

18. (4) Kevin Harvick, GEARWRENCH Ford

19. (21) Harrison Burton, Freightliner Ford

20. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Action Industries Chevrolet

21. (3) Austin Dillon, Bennett Chevrolet

22. (17) Chris Buescher, Fifth Third Bank Ford

23. (23) Bubba Wallace, leidos Toyota

24. (24) William Byron, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet

25. (10) Aric Almirola, Rush/Mobil Delvac 1 Ford

26. (6) Brad Keselowski, Wyndham Rewards Ford

27. (34) Michael McDowell, Love’s Travel Stops Ford

28. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., SunnyD Chevrolet

29. (38) Todd Gilliland, Boot Barn Ford

30. (43) Erik Jones, FOCUSfactor Chevrolet

31. (50) Kaz Grala, Pit Viper Sunglasses Chevrolet

32. (7) Corey LaJoie, Schluter Systems Chevrolet

33. (42) Ty Dillon, chevyliners.com Chevrolet

34. (77) Josh Bilicki, Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet

35. (51) Cody Ware, Nurtec ODT Ford

36. (27) Loris Hezemans, Hezeberg Systems Ford

37. (66) Boris Said, Bumper.com Ford

38. (15) Joey Hand, Ford Pass Rewards Visa Ford

39. (78) Andy Lally, MaintenanceSupplies.com Ford

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: COTA start time, TV schedule, live stream, lineup