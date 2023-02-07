Start time, teams, halftime show, odds, TV info

Here’s a quick look at Sunday’s Super Bowl, which will be the 57th in NFL history (also known as Super Bowl LVII, if you prefer grandiosity):

Teams and time: The NFC’s Philadelphia Eagles play the AFC’s Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Both teams were the No. 1 playoff seeds in their respective conferences, so this will be a battle of heavyweights.

TV info: The game will be televised on FOX Sports. Former Carolina Panther Greg Olsen will call his first Super Bowl in the booth as the Super Bowl’s lead analyst, alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

Odds: The teams are rated nearly even by Las Vegas oddsmakers. Philadelphia will likely enter the game as about a 2-point favorite, owing in large part to concern about Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ nagging ankle injury. The over-under is 50 points. Oddsmakers also have established betting lines for all sorts of side wagers, including whether Chris Stapleton will take over or under two minutes and five seconds to sing the national anthem.

Halftime show: The normal NFL game has a 12-minute halftime, which barely gives you time to fix a decent snack. The Super Bowl extends its halftime so as to have a mini-concert every year. That show will start at approximately 8 p.m. and feature Rihanna.

Historical significance: The game will mark the first time in 57 Super Bowls that both teams’ starting quarterbacks will be Black — Mahomes for Kansas City and Jalen Hurts for Philadelphia.

Brotherly love? The game marks the first time two brothers to oppose each other in the Super Bowl. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce each already have one Super Bowl win to their credit. Both brothers are essential parts of their team and may one day each make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brothers have coached against each other before — John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens beat his brother Jim’s San Francisco 49ers, 34-31, in 2013.

Location: As always, the Super Bowl will be played at a neutral site determined years ahead of time. This time it’s at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which is normally the home of the Arizona Cardinals. If you’re planning way in advance, the 2024 Super Bowl will be held in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.