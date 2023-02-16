‘Starsky & Hutch’ Remake In Works At Fox – The Hamden Journal

A new version of the 1970s buddy cop series Starsky & Hutch is in the works at Fox, with a female twist.

Fox is developing the project as a one-hour drama under its script-to-series model, The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

The modern reimagining will revolve around two female detectives, Sasha Starsky and Nicole Hutchinson. The duo solve crimes in the offbeat town of Desert City while staying true to their friendship, their awesomeness, and somehow also trying to unravel the mystery behind who sent their fathers to prison 15 years ago for a crime they didn’t commit.

Sam Sklaver (Prodigal Son) and Elizabeth Peterson (The Resident) will serve as writers and showrunners.

The project will be produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment.

Created by William Blinn and produced by Spelling-Goldberg Productions, the original series, which aired on ABC from 1975 to 1979, centered on two detectives, the streetwise David Michael Starsky (played by Paul Michael Glaser) and the by-the-book Kenneth Richard “Hutch” Hutchinson (David Soul), traversing the streets of the fictional Bay City, California in a two-door Ford Gran Torino. Sony TV, then known as Columbia Pictures Television, was behind the original series.

Peterson is currently working in the development mini writers’ room on Marc Cherry’s upcoming Jenny Is A Weapon at Fox, and she previously served as Co-Executive Producer on The Resident. Peterson’s additional credits include HBO’s The Leftovers and The Newsroom, and Fox’s Prodigal Son.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.