Stars pay tribute to Bob Saget, dead at 65

Tributes are pouring in for Bob Saget, the beloved TV dad best known for playing Danny Tanner on Full House. The actor was found dead on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida at the age of 65.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Saget’s passing, telling Yahoo Entertainment deputies responded to a call shortly after 4 p.m. local time. Officers found a man, identified to be Saget, unresponsive in a hotel room and he was pronounced deceased on scene. Cause of death has yet to be determined and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. The medical examiner’s office will ultimately determine cause and manner of death.

Bob Saget, here in 2017, has passed away at age 65. (Photo: Reuters)

John Stamos, Saget’s Full House and Fuller House co-star, said he’s “broken” and “gutted.”

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, a friend of Saget’s, remembered how the actor made him laugh just a few days ago.

Kat Dennings, who appeared alongside Saget on the early aughts’s Raising Dad, called her TV father “the loveliest man.”

Patton Oswalt remembered “sharp and dark and funny as always” Saget interviewing him back in October.

Billy Crystal, Steve Martin, Kathy Griffin, Andy Cohen and many more stars reacted to the sad news.

Saget has been on a standup comedy tour. He performed in Jacksonville on Saturday night, even posting early on Sunday how he “loved tonight’s show.”

Story developing…