Stars Clash In Trailer For Bravo’s Limited Series – The Hamden Journal

Bravo dropped the trailer for their new limited series SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B and the stars are seen clashing. The show is set to premiere on Sunday, March 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET and you can watch a preview in the video posted above.

One of the familiar faces in the new series is Kandi Burruss that is well-known to Bravo viewers as she is one of the stars on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter was part of the R&B quartet XSCAPE along with Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and siblings LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott. XSCAPE has sold more than 9 million records worldwide and notched six top-10 songs hitting the Billboard 100.

Multiplatinum R&B trio SWV (Sisters With Voices), featuring Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, has sold more than 30 million records worldwide and been nominated for three Grammy Awards.

The six-part limited series puts fans in a VIP front-row seat and offers backstage access to ’90s nostalgia as SWV and XSCAPE pull back the curtain on their personal and professional lives and prepare to hit the stage together.

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B is produced by Monami Productions with Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R. Gayle, Michael Lang, Maryam Janhabin, Patrick McCabe, James Brangert and Charles Davis serving as executive producers. LaTocha Scott-Bivens, Kandi Burruss, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, LeAnne “Lelee” Lyons and Tamika Scott also serve as executive producers.

Xscape Bravo