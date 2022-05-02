Starbucks Union Fight Intensifies Under CEO Howard Schultz

The fight between Starbucks and workers looking to unionize its U.S. cafes is escalating in the month since Chief Executive Howard Schultz retook the coffee giant’s helm.

The Starbucks Workers United union of baristas has filed dozens of complaints accusing the company of firing workers seeking to organize and impeding unionization efforts. Since Mr. Schultz took over, the company has filed its own complaints, accusing union organizers of bullying and intimidating workers and customers at some stores as part of their campaign to unionize more cafes.