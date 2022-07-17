Starbucks Store Closings Spark Dispute With Unionizing Employees

Starbucks  (SBUX) – Get Starbucks Corporation Report interim Chief Executive Howard Schultz is looking to the future. 

In a July 11 letter to employees Schultz laid out a new vision and principles to reinvent the future of the giant coffeehouse chain.

“And to be successful,” he said, “it will take our collective courage to begin again.”

One key aspect of that new vision: Starbucks will be heading into the future with fewer locations — and a surging effort by its employees to unionize.

‘A High Volume of Challenging Incidents’

The retail giant said it was planning to close 16 stores due to safety concerns. 