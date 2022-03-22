Starbucks served man cleaning solution instead of black coffee

A Connecticut man who ordered a hot black coffee at Starbucks was instead served a much stronger brew — a toxic cleaning chemical, a new lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Connecticut District Court, is seeking punitive damages in excess of $75,000 after the coffee giant doled out a “horrible experience” to Matthew Tyler Mitchell during a visit to a Greenwich location last summer.

“In short, Starbucks, rather than serving Mitchell the coffee for which he ordered, instead poisoned him with a toxic chemical, Urnex Urn & Brewer Cleaner, on August 30,” the filing reads.

Mitchell, of Fairfield County, ordered a hot black coffee at Starbucks Store 806 and received a cup with a lid that appeared to be the java he requested, the lawsuit alleges.

“However, after Mitchell took a gulp of the purported ‘coffee,’ which he swallowed, he realized that he had just ingested a then unknown toxic substance,” the lawsuit reads.

The chemical immediately caused a “caustic, burning sensation” in Mitchell’s mouth, throat and stomach, prompting him to become ill and cough incessantly, the filing claims.

According to the suit, the customer received a mouthful of Urnex Urn & Brewer Cleaner instead of his cup of joe. Stephen Chernin/Getty Images

Mitchell then opened the lid and spotted the blue chemical solution “to his sheer horror” before suffering a severe dizzy spell and nausea, according to the lawsuit.

Mitchell alerted a Starbucks manager about his ordeal, who told him the goof was made by a “new employee” who didn’t realize a coffee brewer had been filled with the strong cleaning solution designed to dissolve residue in them, the lawsuit alleges.

The manager also admitted to Mitchell that the only warning system in place not to serve from brewers containing the solution was an empty and upside-down cup placed upon it, according to the lawsuit.

Matthew Mitchell’s attorney Joe Tacopina has alleged that Starbucks has been cutting corners, which led to the poisoning. Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

It’s not the first time Starbucks had allegedly served customers the cleaning solution — as Mitchell’s lawsuit claims at least two other customers had been previously poisoned with Urnex, including as recently as 2015. Both victims have filed lawsuits against the coffeehouse chain, Mitchell’s filing notes.

Mitchell, for his part, had severe gastrointestinal issues, nausea, diarrhea, pain in his tongue and mouth as well as a “lingering chalk taste” after downing the harsh chemical, his lawsuit claims.

“This terrifying incident also triggered and greatly worsened his previously diagnosed PTSD, depression and anxiety, which led to heightened emotional trauma and distress,” the 13-page suit continues.

Urnex coffee pot cleaning solution, designed to dissolve residue in coffee makers, is highly toxic.

Reached for comment Tuesday, a Starbucks spokesperson said the company was looking into Mitchell’s accusations.

“Our baristas take great care in crafting beverages and providing a safe experience for our customers,” Starbucks said in a statement to The Post. “We take this obligation seriously and are reviewing Mr. Mitchell’s claims.”

Mitchell’s attorney, meanwhile, also accused the Seattle-based coffee giant of cutting corners in the alleged poisoning.

Starbucks said it will be looking into the incident. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“Starbucks was on prior notice of such poisonings at its stores but did nothing to prevent it,” attorney Joe Tacopina told The Post in a statement. “This multi-billion dollar company clearly chose to cut costs instead of implementing appropriate safety measures to prevent such incidents. That is the most disturbing and egregious part of this case.”