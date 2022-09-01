Starbucks Names Laxman Narasimhan New CEO

Starbucks named Laxman Narasimhan its new chief executive, months after former head Howard Schultz temporarily took over to steer the coffee giant through rising costs, challenges in its China market and a unionization push.

Mr. Narasimhan, 55 years old, on Thursday announced he would step down from Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC on Sept. 30. Mr. Narasimhan for the past three years has served as chief executive of U.K.-based Reckitt, maker of Lysol and Enfamil baby formula, and The Wall Street Journal reported that he was in final negotiations to take a senior role at a U.S. company.