Starbucks’ CEO Howard Schultz Bought $10 Million of Stock

Howard Schultz has halted Starbucks’ buybacks of its stock.

Howard Schultz, now on his third stint as

Starbucks



‘ top executive, just bought millions of dollars of the coffee chain’s stock on the open market.

Starbucks (ticker: SBUX) is at a crossroads. Momentum is gathering for unionizing at its locations. The stock has collapsed 40% so far this year, compared with an 18% drop in the

S&P 500 index

.

And Schultz, who returned formally as interim CEO, has halted stock buybacks.