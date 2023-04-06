Star Wars Production Designer Was 89 – The Hamden Journal

Norman Reynolds, the two-time Oscar winning production and art designer on Star Wars and Indiana Jones films once referred to by Steven Spielberg as the “creative core” of the franchises, has died. He was 89.

His family announced his death to the BBC, which reported the news today, noting that Reynolds “died peacefully with his wife Ann and three daughters by his side.”

A London native, Reynolds received his first Oscar for the production design of 1977’s Star Wars (later retitled Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope), sharing the trophy with John Barry, Leslie Dilley, and Roger Christian (Reynolds served as art director on the film). Reynolds took his second Oscar, this time as production designer, for 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark, sharing the award with Leslie Dilley and Michael D. Ford.

After working as art director on the original Star Wars film, Reynolds took over from Barry as production designer for the sequels.

Other production design credits include, among others, Mission: Impossible (1996), Alive (1993), Alien 3 (1992), Avalon (1990), Empire of the Sun (1987), Young Sherlock Holmes (1985), Return to Oz (1985)

Return of the Jedi (1983) and The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

As art director, his credits include Superman II (1980), Superman (1978), and Lucky Lady (1975).

“Norman was a cherished husband, father, father-in-law, granddad and great grandad,” said the family statement. “You would not know that behind his unassuming, funny and affable exterior lay an enormously talented production designer who brought so many of the films we all love to life through his iconic set designs. He was amazed at the fanbase his work created and how much his work meant to them. But above all, he loved and delighted in his large and growing family.”