‘Star Wars’ Movie From Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Sets Steven Knight As Screenwriter – The Hamden Journal

Academy Award nominee Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) has taken over as the screenwriter for Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Star Wars movie following the recently announced departure of scribes Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson, The Hamden Journal can confirm.

Little is known about the film, though new details should be unveiled at next month’s Star Wars Celebration in London. Sources tell us that the film will likely be one of the first out of the gate for the storied Lucasfilm franchise since 2019’s Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, if not the first.

It’s not clear what led to the departure of from the project of Lindelof and Britt-Gibson, though the former alluded to the move in a recent interview with SlashFilm.

“I will just say, that for reasons that I can’t get into on this Sunday morning, on this day, the degree of difficulty is extremely, extremely, extremely high. If [the film] can’t be great, it shouldn’t exist,” said Lindelof. “That’s all I’ll say, because I have the same association with [Star Wars] as you do, which is, it’s the first movie I saw sitting in my dad’s lap, four years old, May of ’77. I think it’s possible that sometimes when you hold something in such high reverence and esteem, you start to get in the kitchen and you just go, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t be cooking. Maybe I should just be eating.’ We’ll just leave it at that point.”

Knight is a writer, director and producer best known for creating, writing and exec producing the acclaimed BBC crime drama Peaky Blinders, led by Cillian Murphy, which ran for six seasons. He’s also written and directed films like the Tom Hardy starrer Locke, also scripting such notable titles as Spencer, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, Pawn Sacrifice, The Hundred-Foot Journey and Eastern Promises, among others.

Other notable series created by Knight include Apple TV+’s See and FX’s Taboo. News of his involvement with the new Star Wars pic was first reported by Variety.