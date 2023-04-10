Star Wars Celebration 2025 Dates And Location Announced – The Hamden Journal

As the launch bay door closed on Star Wars Celebration 2023, Disney’s Jedi Counsel announced the timing and location of the gathering’s next installment. Fans and talent will next get together and celebrate a galaxy far, far away in a year that may itself seem far away at this point: 2025.

While jumping over a 2024 edition of the wildly-popular gathering might at first seem odd, it makes a bit more sense when one considers there is no big-screen outing from the franchise scheduled for next year. In March, The Hamden Journal reported that December 19, 2025 is the planned theatrical release slot for the next film set in the Star Wars universe.

Thus, the 2025 Star Wars Celebration will take place April 18-20, 2025 in Makuhari Messe, Japan, a commercial district just outside Central Tokyo that is home to one of the country’s largest convention centers.

The 24-year-old event, which is typically held in the U.S. or the U.K., took place in Japan one other time, in 2008. The gathering was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.