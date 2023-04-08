Star Wars Celebration 2023: – The Hamden Journal

David Tennant and Lars Mikkelsen have joined Lucasfilm’s upcoming Ahsoka series.

The news was confirmed this morning on stage at Star Wars Celebration in London, where series creators Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau appeared alongside series lead Rosario Dawson.

“You have to have him. He makes it work,” Filoni said of Tennant

Tennant, best known for his turn as Doctor Who, will play the droid character Huyang in the series. He previously voiced the character in Filoni’s animated version of the series and won a Daytime Emmy for his work on the show.

Later during the panel, Filoni and Favreau shared new footage of the show that also revealed that Lars Mikkelsen is returning to the Star Wars universe to play Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka. Mikkelsen voiced Thrawn in the animated series. Mikkelsen later appeared on stage with the cast to tease his role.

“It’s wonderful,” he said, when asked how it feels to return to Star Wars.

Disney unveiled the first trailer for Ahsoka yesterday during the Lucasfilm Studios Showcase at the Star Wars Celebration in London. The studio also released a series of updates, including a broad release date for the show: August 2023.

Ahsoka is Disney+’s spin-off of the hit series The Mandalorian. Rosario Dawson stars as the titular Ahsoka Tano. Dawson was present at Star Wars Celebration along with other cast and the likes of Jude Law, who is leading a different spin-off, Skeleton Crew.

Written by Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni and executive produced by Filoni and Jon Favreau, Ahsoka will continue Ahsoka’s story from The Mandalorian. She is from the alien species Togruta, known for their large montrals and head tails, and colorful pigments. The character of Ahsoka was co-created by George Lucas and Filoni.

Plot details for Ahsoka have been kept under wraps.

Cast also includes Ray Stevenson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren from the Star Wars Rebels animated series, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Winstead will play Hera, which was also revealed on stage at the Celebration.