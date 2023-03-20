Star Wars and Harry Potter Actor Paul Grant Dead at 56

Paul Grant, who appeared in the Star Wars and Harry Potter movie franchises, died at the age of 56.

“I’m heartbroken,” Paul’s daughter Sophie Jayne Grant told Sky News when confirming the news. “No girl deserves their dad to be taken away. He was so well known and loved. He’s gone too soon.”

According to the publication, Paul was declared brain dead following a collapse at a London train station March 16. He was later pronounced dead March 20.

Authorities responded to an incident at St. Pancras station on Euston Road, a London Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed to Sky News. While Paul was rushed to the hospital, his family made the decision to turn off his life support machine on March 19.

“I’m devastated,” Sophie told The Sun. “My dad was a legend in so many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face. He would do anything for anyone.”

On the big screen, Paul played an Ewok in the 1983 film Star Wars: Episode VI—Return of the Jedi before starring alongside David Bowie in the 1986 cult classic Labyrinth.

He also earned the role of a goblin in the 2001 movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

After his death, those closest to Paul praised him for the love he shared with family and close friends.

“Paul was the love of my life,” his girlfriend Maria Dwyer told The Sun. “The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him.”

Paul’s daughter Sophie added, “My dad, I love you so much. Sleep tight.”

