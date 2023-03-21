‘Star Wars’ Actor Dies After Collapsing Outside Train Station

GoFundMe

Star Wars actor and stuntman Paul Grant has died, just days after the 56-year-old was discovered by police outside London’s King’s Cross station and rushed to the hospital.

Grant had collapsed outside the train depot on March 16, Grant’s family told The Sun, and he was subsequently pronounced brain dead. The family said they made the decision to switch off life support for the actor—who starred as an Ewok alongside Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi—on March 19. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Grant, with a height of 4-foot-4, had appeared in a string of other films including Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and alongside David Bowie in Labyrinth. He lived with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, a rare, genetic type of dwarfism that reportedly causes numerous health problems. He often described himself as “the king of the Dwarves.”

Grant’s “devastated” daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, described her father as “a legend in so many ways.”

“I’m heartbroken … No girl deserves their dad to be taken away … He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He’s gone too soon,” she told Sky News.

Grant’s girlfriend, Maria Dwyer, also paid tribute in comments to The Sun, saying: “Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him.”

