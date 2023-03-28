‘Star Trek’s ‘Strange New Worlds’ & ‘Lower Decks’ Renewed Paramount+ – The Hamden Journal

Paramount+ is doubling down on more Star Trek.

The streamer has ordered new seasons of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a ten-episode third season and Lower Decks returns with a ten-episode fifth season.

It comes as the streamer revealed that new seasons of both shows will premiere on the service this summer. Season two of Strange New Worlds will premiere on June 15. Season four of animated series Lower Decks doesn’t have a date yet but the company said “late summer”.

Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series features Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

It is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth.

Lower Decks was created by Mike McMahan and in season four an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero.

It is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside Mike McMahan and Aaron Baiers. Titmouse serves as animation studio.