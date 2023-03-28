‘Star Trek’ producer teases Michelle Yeoh’s ‘Section 31’ spinoff

[Source]

A “Star Trek” producer has provided an update on Michelle Yeoh’s long-anticipated franchise spinoff, “Section 31.”

The series, which continues from events in “Star Trek: Discovery,” was announced in 2019 but had its production stalled by COVID-19. Since then, multiple spinoffs — including “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and “Star Trek: Prodigy” — have premiered, casting doubts on whether it was still bound to see the light of day.

Yeoh’s historic victory at the Oscars further fueled speculations about the series’ fate. On Reddit, users questioned whether Yeoh was still passionate about the project or if Paramount+ could still afford her talent.

“Star Trek” head producer Alex Kurtzman recently revealed that the spinoff is still in the works.

“I can tell you that we’re still very excited about ‘Section 31.’ And that’s all I will say,” Kurtzman told SFX magazine, according to ComicBook.com.

In 2021, Kurtzman told the Producers Guild of America that a “couple of scripts” were on hand, and that COVID-19 just “changed the game for everybody and every show.” Section 31, which was first mentioned in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” is an autonomous Starfleet organization that was initially tasked with protecting the security interests of United Earth, and later, the United Federation of Planets.

Over the centuries, Section 31 would evolve to become a rogue, covert organization that some considered as no longer part of the Federation.

Yeoh, who starred as the late Capt. Philippa Georgiou in the “Discovery” prime universe, becomes an agent for Section 31 through her mirror universe counterpart, Terran Emperor Philippa Georgiou Augustus Iaponius Centarius.

Yeoh last spoke of “Section 31” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly last April.

“‘Section 31’ is that [Star Trek] universe but different,” Yeoh told the outlet. “It’s like ‘Mission: Impossible’ meets ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ in space.”

“Star Trek: Discovery,” which originally aired on CBS, is streaming Season 4 on Paramount Plus. Its fifth and final season is due next year.

