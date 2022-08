The Hamden Journal told you earlier today that WandaVision director Matt Shakman is in early talks to direct Marvel’s Fantastic Four.

As such, he’s leaving the Paramount/Bad Robot’s Star Trek movie which he was previously attached to.

Says Paramount Pictures in a statement, “Matt Shakman is an incredibly talented filmmaker, and we regret the timing didn’t align for him to direct our upcoming Star Trek film. We are grateful for his many contributions, are excited about the creative vision of this next chapter and look forward to bringing it to audiences all around world.”

The movie, scripted by the feature franchise’s first female writers, Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, remains dated for Dec. 22, 2023.